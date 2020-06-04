Purple Heart Trail project draws national award

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville- The VFW Post 582 has received national recognition for their efforts to honor Purple Heart recipients.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City, Mo. based VFW National Headquarters notified VFW Post 582 Commander Dennis Hoffman of the national award of Merit for their Purple Heart Trail project. A later award date will be announced.

The VFW Post 582 is one of about 6,300 VFW Posts with more than 1.6 million members nationwide.

The Purple Heart Trail project began a few years ago when the Village of Ortonville was designated a Purple Heart Community on Aug. 1, 2016. Through his research, Hoffman has determined the area has four Purple Heart recipients from the Civil War, three from World War I, about 19 from World War II, two from the Korean War, 17 from Vietnam, and three from Operation Enduring Freedom.

The project moved forward and on May 22, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved legislation introduced by state Rep. John Reilly (R-District 46) to rename a portion of M-15 in the Village of Ortonville as the Purple Heart Trail. The vote was 14-0.

Hoffman testified to support the name change.

“We are now the only Purple Heart Community with a Purple Heart Trail in Oakland County,” said Hoffman. “And one of only nine in Michigan. The Purple Heart is the oldest medal awarded to service men and women. Our community has 74 Purple Heart recipients including one of only two in the nation with father-daughter recipients from two different wars.”

Gov. Rick Snyder signed House Bill 5622 into law in December 2018 to designate the village portion of northbound and southbound M-15. In June 2019, two 6 feet by 2 feet road signs from the Michigan Department of Transportation were installed at the village limits along M-15.

The purpose of the trail was established in 1992 is “to create a symbolic and honorary system of roads, highways, bridges, and other monuments that give tribute to the men and women who have been awarded the Purple Heart medal.”

The Purple Heart Trail accomplishes this honorary goal by creating a visual reminder to those who use the road system that others have paid a high price for their freedom to travel and live in a free society. Signs placed at various locations annotate those roads and highways where legislation has been passed to designate parts of the national road system as The Purple Heart Trail.