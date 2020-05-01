Rachel Faye Yow

YOW, RACHEL FAYE of Lancing, Tennessee. Died May 1, 2020. She was 91. She was born February 28, 1929 in Lancing, Tennessee to the late Homer and Maud (Garrett) McCartt. She is survived by three children, Linda Williams, Emma Sue (James) Allen and Tom (Rhetta) Yow; Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her husband Jasper Yow; two daughters, Diane Barkey and Donna LaValley. A private graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Ortonville Cemetery. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, Ortonville. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.villagefh.com