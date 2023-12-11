Recognizing our Hometown Heroes

By David Fleet

Editor

During the holiday season, the communities attention turns to those in need. One group that often endures difficulties, but is often overlooked, is the area military families.

The Citizen newspaper is once again recognizing our local military men and women serving our country away from home during the holiday season by publishing their names, photos, and some of the information on each of them.

To submit yourself or a family member, contact The Citizen at 248-627-4332, or e-mail dfleet@mihomepaper.com