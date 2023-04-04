Registration for: Parenting the Love and Logic Way

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — Registration for the spring session of Parenting the Love and Logic Way is open. The virtual parenting program is facilitated by Linda Brooks, and is hosted in partnership with Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance, Holly Area Youth Assistance, the Brandon Township Public Library and the Holly Township Public Library.

Sessions are Mondays at 6:30-8 p.m., April 17-May 8. Parents who attend all for sessions will receive a certificate. Register at bgya.org by April 10.

“You will be able to use the strategies you learn in this beneficial parenting program just after the first class,” said Fran Hotchkiss, Brandon Township Public Library Outreach Liaison Librarian. “Parents that have taken these classes in the past say they are still using the skills that they learned and that the class gave them more confidence in their parenting abilities and improved their relationships with their children.”

Parents will learn how to avoid un-winnable power struggles and arguments, how to stay calm when kids do incredibly upsetting things, set enforceable limits, help kids learn from mistakes rather than repeating them and much more.

The class is free and is offered virtually this session. Register by April 10 at bgya.org.