Rene (Williams) Sparks

Rene Rae (Williams) Sparks of Longview, Texas, formerly of Ortonville, Michigan, went to be with her Lord on October 11, 2021. She was 57 years old.

Rene was born on 8/13/1964 to the late Gary (Butch) Williams and Mary Lou (nee Steele) Williams in Flint, Michigan. The family moved to Ortonville, Michigan. She was a graduate of Brandon High School with the class of 1982. She served in the Navy after high school. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary (Butch) Williams. She is survived by her mother, Mary Lou Williams, one brother, Scott Williams, a daughter, Mariann Sparks, two sons, Travis (Andy) and Nicholas, two grandchildren, Corbin Sparks and Abigail Sparks, her ex-husband James Sparks, one niece, Heidi (Williams) Terryah, one nephew, Zachary Williams, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She loved animals and cared for as many as she could. She was a donor and at some point her remains will be sent to her family and she will have a military service and be laid to rest in Dallas Fortworth National Cemetery. A private memorial service will be held by her family.