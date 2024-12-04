Richard Devogelaere

Devogelaere, Richard Allen, age 76, of Ortonville, passed away November 27, 2024. He was born on July 16, 1948, in Woodstock, Illinois, son to the late Morris and Elsie (nee Lybeer) Devogelaere. Loving husband of Valerie for 29 wonderful years; dear father of Scott (Kayla) Devogelaere and Brian (Claire) Steffes; proud grandfather of Sam, Asher, Natalie, and Charlotte. Dick worked for General Motors for many years. In his spare time, he was an automotive enthusiast and a novice stock trader. A celebration of life will take place at a later date to be determined. Arrangements entrusted to Village Funeral Home, Ortonville. Memorial donations in Dick’s name may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinsons Foundation. https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=3032&np=true

