By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

So far this year Brandon Fire Department has responded to 15 area residents contemplating suicide.

“One never hopes to lose a family member, friend, or community member to suicide,” said Ragen Rockwell, Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance caseworker. “safeTALK equips attendees with tools to help them to comfortable engage in dialogue with those who may be considering suicide while helping to tear down the stigma surrounding this important topic.”

From 6-9 p.m., Oct. 15 BGYA is hosting a safeTALK at Old Town Hall, 486 Mill St., Ortonville. safeTALK is a program that teaches the warning signs of someone who may be considering committing suicide. The free program is open for parents and students of ages 15 and older.

“Knowing how to easily approach what was seemingly such a shied away conversation can ultimately be the difference between life and death for someone who has thought about suicide,” said Rockwell. “This training is one of the best investments that one can make in themselves for the well-being of their loved ones and their community.”

Call 248-627-1800 ext. 1717 to reserve a space or to ask any questions about the program.