Santa Claus set to arrive at Goodrich Downtown Christmas

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich— From 5-8 p.m., Dec. 7, Santa Claus will return to Goodrich Downtown Christmas. Santa is expected to be seeking both the naughty and nice during the evening.

“The annual downtown Christmas event will be bigger and more festive than ever this year,” said Jenny McKenzie, event coordinator

“There’s plenty new activities to kick off the holiday season as well as some traditional favorites. At 5:15 p.m., the Goodrich Country Club will host a lighted golf cart parade contest.

“All golf carts are welcome for the event,” she said. Contestants can sign up at csoccergal11@yahoo.com.

Then, at 5 p.m., Santa arrives at Liberty Way Realty, 10248 Hegel Road for pictures.

.“Let’s welcome him to town.”

Hegel Road will be closed in the downtown area during the celebration to provide safe Christmas fun for the entire family.

At 6 p.m. the community Christmas tree will be lit by the Goodrich Lions Club followed by signing traditional Christmas carols.

First Baptist Church of Goodrich is thrilled to be a part of the Goodrich Downtown Christmas event once again this year.

“With each passing year we are reminded just how thankful we are for this wonderful community of Goodrich,” Pastor Ben Gonzales.

“For most of us, Christmas is a time to celebrate the greatest of virtues – faith, hope, and love,” he said. “These are often shown through various acts of kindness and goodwill to those around us. It is the random smile from a stranger, a kind word spoken at just the right time, a gift to a loved one just because. All of these help make Christmas the most wonderful time of the year.”

“Yet the Spirit of Christmas goes far beyond celebrating kindness and goodwill to others,” he said. “It is a chance for us to rejoice in the kindness and goodwill shown to us when God sent His son to be born in a manger, to provide a way for us to have peace with God. Christmas is much more than giving and doing for others, it reminds us of what’s been given and done for us by God.”

“As we enter this Christmas season, let’s celebrate the good things, but remember the greatest thing, Gods gift to us. And let Faith, Hope, and Love be the reason for your joy.”

The Goodrich Library will be open during the event for visitors upstairs for $5 bags of books, bake sale and free crafts.

“A Christmas tree craft will be available,” said McKenzie.

Stonington Kennels along with special guests will provide reindeer food downtown. The Goodrich Lions Club will collect non-perishable items. Many craft and vendor booths will be downtown for some early Christmas shopping. In addition, the Goodrich High School Jazz Band will provide some seasonal carols during the evening. Tractor rides around the village will be ongoing.

The Goodrich Ladies Library, 10219 Hegel Road will be open to the public.

The facility keeps the community history with a variety of documents, artifacts and historical photos. The library honors the 21 pioneer women who started the local facility more than a century ago.

“It’s important that we make a point of gathering as a community and a family,” said McKenzie. “Please join us to celebrate this wonderful season together in downtown Christmas.”