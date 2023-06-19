School’s out after more than a century in the classroom

By David Fleet

Ortonville — As the last of the Harvey-Swanson Elementary students stroll out of school for the summer, four veteran teachers with a total of 113 years of experience will not be far behind.

According to news sources, statewide the number of retirements from Michigan public school employees who applied for retirement benefits in July 2022 was just over 3,100 – about the same as 2021 levels and below earlier years, including in years before COVID-19.

Sharon Voyer has been teaching for 37 years with the last 27 in the Brandon School District.

“We’ve had big changes in the district over all those years, such as renovations, and the big one coming up at Harvey Swanson Elementary for the new school year,” said Voyer. “The new technology has changed teaching in so many ways since I started teaching. It’s been amazing, and I’ll miss learning the new technology coming in. Mostly, I’ll miss all the wonderful people I work with, not to mention the amazing kids that I was so lucky to get to know throughout all these years. I will not miss homework every night and packing lunch every day.”

Jackie Long has been teaching for 27 years, with 25 years in the Brandon School District.

“Technology has definitely been the biggest change,” said Long. “We used to send home so much paper for everything, but now much of it is communicated through email and social media. I will definitely miss my coworkers and friends, and all of the students.”

Working with children gives you a different perspective on life, she added.

“I will not miss working nights and weekends, trying to get everything done,” she said. “I am looking forward to spending more time with my family. My advice to new teachers is to set parameters for yourself and find a joy buddy.”

Kathy (Fulcher) March has taught for 24 years, all in the Brandon School District.

“I never lived in Ortonville, but my Truax ancestors were some of the first to settle here in 1835,” said March. “Changing over the years has been the amount of testing that is required. There are times it can be exhausting to get it all completed, but other times you can rejoice in student progress.”

March said she’ll miss colleagues, and of course the students.

“There is no job that can be so enjoyable that you can laugh every day,” she said. “Working with children has been a joy. I will not miss spending nights and weekends completing school duties. The advice for a new teacher is to latch onto a mentor teacher and learn all you can.”

Claudia Key-Friedline has taught a total of 25 years, of which the last 17 years in the Brandon School District.

“Certainly, technology has changed which has made things a lot easier, but at times, frustrating as well,” said Key-Friedline. “Going forward, I know I will miss all of my wonderful colleagues that I have worked with over the years, and I will certainly miss the students. I am also going to miss co-teaching fifth grade math–so much fun. However, I can’t say that I will miss all of the paperwork that I have had to do throughout this year. I’m looking forward to reclaiming my weekends.”