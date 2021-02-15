Sheldon Barry Chace

CHACE, SHELDON BARRY of Ortonville, Michigan; died February 13, 2021. He was 78. He was born January 17, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Henry and Rae (nee: Gozdin) Chace. He married Kathleen Reardon on November 6, 1983 in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen Chace; two daughters, Samantha Chace and Mayia Chace; one grandson, Logan Deboe; one sister, Barbara Neuman. Also survived by his nephew and nieces, Mark, Marcie and Cheryl. Sheldon was a veteran of the U.S. Army-Vietnam. He and his wife owned and operated a booth at the Country Fair Flea Market for many years and split their time between Michigan and Delray Beach, Florida. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Due to COVID Restrictions MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED. Arrangements were entrusted toVillage Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com