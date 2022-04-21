Six candidates vie for Brandon Schools top spot, interviews set

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Between April 25-27, the Brandon Board of Education will be interviewing six superintendent candidates. During a special meeting on April 4, the Brandon Board of Education selected the six candidates for the first round of interviews for the superintendent position.The permanent position has been open since October of 2020 when Matt Outlaw stepped down, and since then the district has had two interim superintendents. The current interim is Dr. Gary Richards, who began in February and will be with the district until the end of June.

Each night, at 6 p.m., two candidates will be interviewed, and there will be forms for audience or community feedback.

On Monday, April 25, the two candidates are Brett Young, assistant superintendent of Linden Community Schools, and Paul Flynn, superintendent of Sandusky Community Schools.

On Tuesday, April 26, the two candidates will be Lara Dixon, Principal of Athens High School in the Troy Community School District, and William Kalmar, superintendent of Almont Community Schools.

On Wednesday, April 27, the final two candidates will be Daniel Gilbertson, superintendent of Crosswell-Lexington Community Schools, and Michael Hugan, superintendent of Deckerville Community Schools.

All of the interviews will be in the central board room in central office, and on Thursday, April 28, at 6 p.m., the board of education will meet to discuss which candidates will go on to the second round of interviews. The interviews will also be available via zoom. For more information, visit brandonschooldistrict.org