Six new fire hydrants planned for township

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-Six new wells to supply water for the township fire department are planned.

On June 17 at the township board of trustees along with Township Fire Chief Steve Bullen discussed the project, which are budgeted over the next six years. The cost of each well is about $30,000.

“Our goal is that every resident be within two miles of the water supply,” said Bullen. “We are moving toward water supplies for fires with electric pumps, rather than the dry hydrant which requires a fire truck with a pump to load.”

Currently the township has three water sources with electric pumps. The new five-inch wells will pump about 300-400 gallons per minute and be just like a big garden hose said Bullen.

“This should lower our ISO too,” he added.

The area ISO fire score is a rating that determines how well your local fire department can protect your community and home. Insurance companies use the score to help set home insurance rates.