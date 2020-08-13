Slow down. Speed sign coming.

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night the village council voted 4-1 to purchase two portable street speed signs at a cost of $2,636 each with a shipping cost of $300, for a total cost of $5,572.

Councilmember Tim Light, a Genesee County Deputy proposed the purchase of the solar powered, battery operated speed sign that would be mounted on an existing speed limit sign within the village limits. The signs will also gather records and data of the speeds of motorists are traveling.

“We have a lot of issues with East Hegel, Ridge (Road) and West Hegel,” said Sheri Wilkerson, village administrator.

Light agreed.

“Those seem to be the problem areas,” said Light. “We have people flying through there. And, as hard as these (deputies) are working to regulate (the speed) they can’t be everywhere all the time. We try to do as many warning as we can and we try to educate someone at a traffic stop. Maybe a little public shaming as you’re driving down when the road the car in front and the car behind sees how fast you’re going. Or just making people aware of their speed in these areas. It would be beneficial.”

Council President Shannon McCafferty voted no.

“How effective are these signs truly signs in controlling people from speeding and doing the speed limit?” said Shannon McCaffarty, village council president. Once you start seeing something regularly, you don’t notice it anymore. Eventually it’s going to be part of the scenery. How effective are these signs in slowing traffic down? I’m not opposed to the signs, just not now.”

Light responded.

“I don’t have the stats,” he said. “As I travel, Swartz Creek, Linden, Grand Blanc has the signs. They are all over the place, flashing at you, especially coming into a business district. It’s gets your attention. I understand the complacency. But I have never seen a study. But for me they catch my attention.”

Councilmember Doug McAbee said there are some portable street speed signs loaned by the county.

“There’s a long waiting list,” said McAbee. “Chances of getting them out here is very slim. They are used in very high traffic areas.”