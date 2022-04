Kim and “Molly” two-year-old lab walks on Tuesday in the Village of Ortonville during one of the first 70 degree days of the spring. The blue pinwheels commemorate Pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month, along with the sign for Autism Awareness Month, both of which are April. The signs and pinwheels are sponsored by Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance. Photo by Patrick McAbee.