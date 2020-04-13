Stop talking Trump

Dear Editor,

Mr. Trump, please stop speaking. You monopolize every coronavirus update we get via TV. You love the sound of your own voice so much you don’t give the doctors and other professionals enough time to say what we the people want and need to hear. They know what they are talking about. We need their advice. If you must stand on the stage with them, stop waving your hands and arms about. Stop swaying from side to side like a child during his or her first speaking part in a play or school program.

If you must speak, take as little time as possible and don’t take any questions, allow the doctor’s and other professionals to share their knowledge and opinion with we the people. We want and need to hear the truth. We remember that you called this a “hoax” and it would “disappear like magic”

Sylvia Runyon