Substitute teacher need still great

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night the board of trustees raised substitute teacher rates from $85 to $95 per day.

“Several districts have (raised their rates),” said Wayne Wright, district superintendent. “We are not going to get any more, rather we want to keep what we have.”

While finding and retaining employees continues to be challenging in a variety of fields the demand for substitute teachers is ongoing during the pandemic.

Grand Rapids based EDUStaff, is one of several companies nationwide that provides comprehensive substitute services for public school districts along with adjunct and distant learning professors for community colleges.

Brian Dunn, EDUStaff director for the State of Michigan said the need for substitute teachers is great.

“It’s tough out here,” said Dunn. “Compounding the problem is that prior to the pandemic the number of individuals going into education has been decreasing for many years. As a result we are now actively seeking substitutes in every area by hosting virtual workshops daily along with face-to-face.”

Dunn added that 60 college credit hours are needed to substitute for teaching.

“The good news is that some districts are paying a little more for subs, if the budget allows,” he added.

To apply go to edustaff.org.

“Teaching at your local school district is a great way to give back to the community,” he said. “Like many professions many educators have retired during the pandemic,” he said. “The need is remains.”