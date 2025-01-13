Taxes can be taxing

Now that the new year has begun, it means one thing for my family and many others: tax season.

My husband Kyle is an accountant, so until April 15, we are immersed in taxes. He’s immersed in his work six days a week, so I do our household taxes so he doesn’t have to do more work on top of that. Plus I have friends that get frustrated with their own taxes, so I always offer to give them a hand. I even taught my best friend how to do her taxes when she started working around ten years ago.

Even before Kyle and I got married, my taxes were always more complicated than his. I’ve had various freelancing jobs in the past which required different tax forms, and now being a self-published author, there are extra forms on top of that. It’s a confusing mess sometimes, even for me, and they’ve been that way for years.

Basically, my taxes are the reason our tax forms get complicated. Luckily, I have a live-in tax professional to look them over before I file to make sure everything looks right.

But not everyone does, and having a professional help with your taxes can be very beneficial, especially since tax laws have changed in that couple of years. Plus, filing online can be confusing if you’re used to working with a CPA or filing on paper.

Luckily, the Edna Burton Senior Center is again hosting their AARP tax prep professionals again this year to help area seniors.

“The workers for AARP are the ones who reached out to us originally, and they’ve been doing it for years,” said EBSC coordinator Faye Bindig. “This year we have five people preparing every hour.”

Tax preparation begins at the senior center by appointment on March 6. AARP used to also group the EBSC with the senior center in Grand Blanc, but due to volume, they will not be doing that this year.

“This year, because they’ve done so many taxes every year, we are now our own entity,” said Bindig. “So if anyone goes onto the AARP website, the Edna Burton Senior Center will be listed as a place that hosts this.”

An appointment is necessary, and anyone who would like to participate will have some paperwork to fill out, but they do not have to be an AARP member. If you’re curious if you’ll qualify, give the senior center a call.

“When you make an appointment, you can come in the week before, and I will tell you what to bring along with the paperwork you have to fill out,” said Bindig. “But when you have your appointment, your taxes are filed electronically right then and there.”

With local tax-preperation aid available, it can be easier than ever to have someone help with your household taxes. In fact, aarp.org has many options, and their Tax-Aid Service Locator will be up and running soon to find other locations for help.

To schedule an appointment at the Edna Burton Senior Center, call Bindig at 248-627-6447.