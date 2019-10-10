Township eyes sidewalk ordinance

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- At the Monday night meeting, the board passed a first reading of an ordinance pertaining to sidewalk maintenance with a 4-2 vote. Clerk Candee Allen and Trustee Dana DePalma voted against it, and Treasurer Terri Darnall was absent. The current sidewalks in the township are on the east side of M-15 and on East Glass Road.

The ordinance would make sidewalk maintenance the homeowners responsibility, including repairs to the sidewalk and snow removal.

“I just think that’s going to be pretty expensive for people that have lived there a long time and who are on very fixed incomes,” said Allen. “Because there are a lot of seniors in that area (Glass Road).”

There is still some question as to the safety path along M-15, as the township currently maintains that. Township supervisor Kathy Thurman said she will research if there is an agreement that the township has to maintain it. Otherwise, it may fall back on the business owners on M-15.

“We’ve got to treat it all the same,” said DePalma. “If the businesses have it, the businesses have to take care of it.”

A second reading for the ordinance would be at their November 4 meeting. There may be revisions to specify disciplinary measures for failure to comply, as well as if the township has to maintain the safety path. The township will continue to maintain the park of sidewalk they own by the Lake Louise dam.