Township fire chief investigated

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-On July 1, the township board of trustees gathered for a special meeting. The in-person meeting adjourned into closed session in response to written unspecified allegations against the township fire chief.

Following the closed session the board voted 5-0 to allocate $25,000 from capital outlay reserves for the investigation.

“The township board has full confidence in Groveland Township Fire Chief Kevin Mason,” said Bob DePalma, township supervisor, who read from a prepared statement.

“But the board has the responsibility to Chief Mason and the Groveland Township Fire Department and to the citizens of Groveland Township to investigate the allegations made against Chief Mason without prejudicing there truth or falsity. We will have an independent investigation in the process of occurring and once completed, the township board will consider the results and act accordingly. In the closed session the board discussed and considered the best suitable candidates to hire for investigating the letter based on the allegations made against Chief Mason. We are approving hiring the firm that our township attorney suggested and any addition support they may need.”

DePalma said the cost figures are all open until the get into the investigation.