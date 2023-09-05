Township Master Plan Citizen survey results

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — Results from a recent township survey of township residents to assist planners with the process of creating a new master plan and recreation plan has been completed. The full results are available on the township Web site.

Mike Rembor, township planning commission chairperson said the survey provides some indication of what direction residents want for the future.

“Answers to this short survey will greatly assist the township in the formation of the new Master Plan,” said Rembor. “The township wants to ensure that every person who is interested in participating has the opportunity. We are going to review the survey and do some small group work to identify issues and ideas of the people.”

From 6-8 p.m., Oct. 10, Atlas Township, 7386 Gale Road, will host a Town Hall meeting. The community is invited.

A master plan survey, seeking input from residents was made available earlier this year and remained active through Aug. 15. The survey was available on the township’s web site, or a hard copy at the Atlas Township offices, 7386 S. Gale Road.

“The survey provides the type of residential development the community sees as appropriate for the future,” he said.

Some key results:

The age of the survey respondents saw notable variation, with people aged 30 to 49 representing the highest group of respondents (38%), followed by respondents age 50 to 64 (34%).

When asked what Atlas Township’s most positive aspects are, the five most popular answers were: 1. Rural or small town character (75%) 2. Safe neighborhoods and community (64%) 3. Quality of the school district (52%) 4. Limited or no congestion (51%) and 5. Friendly people or atmosphere (40%).

When asked what Atlas Township’s least favorable aspects are, the top five least favorable aspects were: 1. Lack of dining options (48%) 2. Lack of shopping, retail, and service options (36%) 3. Lack of access to high speed internet (34%) 4. Lack of entertainment options (30%) and 5. Housing costs (18%)

The Master Plan Update Advisory Committee was formed and is composed of 11 volunteers who live or work in Atlas Township. Public hearings regarding the Master Plan will also be announced in the near future.

Last October, the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to approve, at a cost of $20,500, to update the Master Plan. In addition, the township approved at a cost of $4,250, a new five-year Parks and Recreation Plan that will dovetail into the Master Plan. The new plan is necessary to apply for several DNR grants.

The current Master Plan, adopted in November 2009, was prepared when a nation-wide economic recession was occurring; the data used was based on the 2000 U.S. Census; the area population is aging; home sizes have changed; housing affordability is a big issue now; more residents are working at home and the township along with other nearby communities have invested in miles of walking trails.

Also to consider, are safety from fire and other dangers, environmental issues, healthful and convenient distribution of population, good civic design, wise and efficient use of public spaces, system of transportation to lessen congestion, public utilities, use of resources and long and short range of goals.