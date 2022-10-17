Township to begin Master Plan update

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.— From population to the economy to infrastructure a lot has changed since 2009.

It’s time for a new township plan.

On Tuesday night the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to approve, at a cost of $20,500, to update the Master Plan. In addition, the township approved at a cost of $4,250, a new five-year Parks and Recreation Plan that will dovetail into the Master Plan. The new plan is necessary to apply for several DNR grants.

Adam Young of Flint-based Wade Trim attended the township meeting. The current Master Plan was adopted in November of 2009, said Young. Over the past 13 years several trends and considerations have prompted an update to the Master Plan.

“The township has reviewed the Master Plan every five-years,” said Young. “But a lot has changed.”

The current Master Plan was prepared when a nation-wide economic recession was occurring; the data used was based on the 2000 U.S. Census; the area population is aging; home sizes have changed; housing affordability is a big issue now; more residents are working at home and the township along with other nearby communities have invested in miles of walking trails.

Consider too, the population of the township has jumped 4.5 percent since 2010, one of the largest increases among Genesee County communities.

In addition, the township along with other area municipalities will be investing in a major sewer upgrade with the Kearsley Creek Interceptor North. When completed in the next five years as many as 500 new sewer units will be added.

“Since that time (of the 2009 Master Plan) the make-up of the community has changed,” he said. “We can bring (the plan) up to the modern age.”

Another consideration is M-15 and not only the traffic, but the economic issues.

“Specifically, the planning commission is looking at the M-15 corridor,” said Adam.

The attention is due to the recent rezoning and development that occurred along the corridor, he added.

“Are we on the right track here?” he said.

Township Supervisor Shirley Katuman-Jones said many of the parcels along M-15 are commercial for just 600 feet in depth off the road, while the back is residential.

“It’s very difficult,” she said. “The need more room than just 600 feet. They are forced to request a rezoning. It needs to be updated.”

Young also emphasized pathways should also be now in the zoning code, since the addition of non motorized trails in the township.

“The public needs to be engaged in the process along with an appointed steering committee,” he said.

The process will take up to a year to complete and include an online survey and public hearings.