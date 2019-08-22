Trustee steps down from township

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-Earlier this month, township trustee Dale Cason resigned from the board.

Cason has served as township trustee since 2012 and currently is a member of the township planning commission. He also has been on the board of zoning and appeals, the township master plan committee, the committee to develop the Dixie Highway Corridor and ORV Park.

“Groveland Township has been a great place to work and live for me,” said Cason. “The township has an outstanding team of people serving the citizens. This has been a wonderful experience here.”

Cason studied law enforcement at U of D Mercy and served in law enforcement for more than 34 years. He retired in 2008 from the Oakland County Sheriff Office as Aviation Unit Commander. Cason is a professional pilot.