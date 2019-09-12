Upgrades to Atlas County Park trail

Atlas Twp.- Beginning Sept. 16, the Atlas County Park, 9139 Hegel Road, will be closed weekdays until 4 p.m. for upgrades to a mile long trail crossing the park. The hiking trail will be expanded to 10 feet wide and improved to gravel base. The park will remain open on the weekends and during the evening.

The 155-acre wooded property, opened in 2018 features wetlands and incorporates an abandoned Detroit Urban Railroad rail bed as well as a section of the Kearsley Creek.

For more information on the Genesee County Parks call (800) 648-PARK.