Vaccination registration continues at library

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville-In the first two days of vaccine sign-ups, Brandon Township Library staff has assisted with registering seven people on the computer and 11 people over the phone.

The Brandon Township Library, 304 South St., has offered to provide COVID-19 appointment assistance for people who walk-in to use library computers or call in during designated days and times. The library does require that all patrons wear a mask properly when inside the library. And to allay any concerns, they are following all safety protocols and received the MIOSHA COVID-19 Workplace Safety award in December 2020. As the availability of now three COVID-19 vaccinations come out scheduling for healthcare providers to give the doses require patients to sign up online, a task that is often difficult for the older population along with those who may not have internet access.

“We are making an impact beyond our doors,” said Rebecca Higgerson, Brandon Township Library director, 304 South St. “Everyone was grateful and happy to get the assistance to be registered with the (Oakland) county sites. We had one tell me she was picking up take-out at China Fare and someone there told her the library is offering this service. A Clarkston resident was so grateful for the help—he had spent a lot of time on hold trying to get help with the county.”

“While (so far) that number isn’t huge, our patrons have expressed a great deal of appreciation for offering the service. We definitely want to keep this on everyone’s radar.”

Library hours for computer access: Monday-Tuesday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.and Saturday 11a.m.-4 p.m. Library hours for phone assistance (248) 627-1466 Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Faye Bindig, Edna Burton Senior Center coordinator said if a ride is needed to a COVID-19 vaccination appointment contact the center

Bill Mullan, Media and Communications officer for Oakland County said they are aware of the technology issue.

For those that don’t have access, Oakland County officials suggest use The Nurse on Call (NOC) telephone service (800) 848-5533 which offers information about health and related resources. Calls are answered by Oakland County Health Division Public Health Nurses. Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. – noon. The call demand is very high and waits should be expected.