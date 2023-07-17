Village trash-hauler contract cost increases

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — On Monday night the Goodrich Village Council voted 5-0 to OK a five year contract extension with Republic Services for weekly carted solid waste removal. The contract also includes every other week recycling and seasonal yard waste pickup. Use of the 95-gallon wheeled trash and recycle carts will also continue.

Kevin Kendall, municipal manager, Tri-County Refuse Services, Republic Services of Flint/Northern Michigan attended the meeting. The new rate will be an 8.5 percent increase the first year, then a 4.5 percent hike each year for the remaining four years on the contract. Currently, yearly rate is $213.54,

“It’s a new five year contract and all the services stay the same,” said Kendall. “The fuel bumped up to $4.50 a gallon from $3.25,” he said. “We appreciate our relationship here and we don’t take it for granted.”