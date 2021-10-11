Virginia Cooper

COOPER, VIRGINIA MAE of Walloon Lake, Michigan; went to be with her Lord on October 7, 2021. She was 96.

Virginia was born September 17, 1925 in Ortonville, Michigan to the late Claude and Lorena Belle (nee: Ferguson) Croup. She married Donald G. Cooper on November 28, 1953 in Ortonville and he preceded her in death on January 4, 2017. She is survived by four daughters, Kay Edwards, Joan Cooper, Julie (Gary) Siler and Beth Cooper; five grandchildren, Gary Burton, Brian Cooper, Gary A. Siler, Robin (Mike Huffman) Siler Jennifer (Gabe) Mehlberg; seven great grandchildren, Brandon, Griffin and Owen Burton, Nicolas Wawrzyniak, Jr., Seth Mehlberg, Alex Case and Marlona Huffman; one nephew, Warren (Kathy) Lutz; she is also survived by her dear friend Dorothea Feenstra. Virginia was a member of the Walloon Lake Community Church. She played the piano and organ for many years. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Tigg Vanaman, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com