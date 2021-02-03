Virginia Katchuba

KATCHUBA, VIRGINIA ANN of Lake Suzy, Florida formerly of Ortonville went home to be with the Lord on February 2, 2021. She was 92. Born on June 22, 1928 in Ferndale, Michigan to the late Henry and Jessie (nee: Pasel) Brown. She is survived by one son, Michael Katchuba; one daughter, Patricia (Thomas) Hoyes; three grandchildren, Jeramy (Gina) Katchuba, Rebecca (Dennis) Watkins and Jennifer Hoyes; also survived by seven great grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Katchuba whom she was married to for 65 years; She retired from Lapeer Consolidated Schools after serving many years at Hadley Elementary and Emma Murphy Elementary School. She was a longtime member of the Ortonville Baptist Church before moving to Florida. She enjoyed reading her Daily Devotional. She was an avid birdwatcher and loved to garden. Due to COVID restrictions her funeral service will be private. Pastor Cliff Powell, Officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Oxford Township, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritans Purse or the Disabled American Veterans. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com