Voter turnout low as OCC millage renewal OK’d

By David Fleet

Editor

On Nov. 5, the Oakland Community College millage renewal passed countywide with 72 percent of voters approving the measure.

Countywide 19.90 percent cast ballots, with 193,021 voters going to the polls with 969,846 registered voters. Locally in Groveland Township, 10 percent or 417 voters cast ballots of about 4,000 registered. In Brandon Township, 9 percent or 1,035 cast ballots of about 12,000 registered.

“Voter turnout was very low,” said Patti Back, Groveland Township clerk. “It was the only item on our ballot in Groveland and Brandon township. Some voters called to see if there was an election. The cost for the election will be passed on to Oakland Community College.” could be shared if other were on the ballot.

OCC will pick up the costs for the election, about $4,500.

The 0.75-mill tax raises $45 million annually toward OCC’s $160 million operating budget, and is critical for the college that has granted more than 90,000 degrees and certificates and offers programs in a robotics, health care, emergency service and advanced manufacturing. OCC officials say 1 in 41 jobs in the county is supported by the college and students.

For the owner of a home with a $200,000 market value, or $100,000 in taxable value, the millage would cost about $76 annually.

“We are grateful to the voters for maintaining their support of OCC,” said Chancellor Peter Provenzano. “With this renewal, we will continue delivering high-quality educational opportunities that empower our economy and benefit the entire community.”