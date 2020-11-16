Wayne Kelly

KELLY, WAYNE of Goodrich, Michigan; died November 15, 2020. He was 75.

He was born March 11, 1945 in Closplint, Kentucky to the late Millard and Ethel Mae (nee: Hall) Kelly. He married the former Yvonne King on August 16, 1968 in Lake Orion, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Yvonne Kelly; two children, Dawn Kelly and Brian William (fiancé Tanya) Kelly; five grandchildren, Daniel, Dylan, Darren, Ava and Ella; four brothers, Wesley (Ann) Kelly, Wendall (Rosa) Kelly, Walker (Debbie) Kelly and Winston (Sandra) Kelly; one sister, Mary Cody; Sister-in-law Shirley and Art Earich; cousins, Preston and Barb Kelly and Mack and Norma Kelly; dear friend, Bill and Marsha Garner; he was preceded in death by one daughter, Melissa Kay Kelly; one brother, Don Kelly; one sister, Gale (the late Gerald) Cornet. Wayne retired from G.M.

Funeral service will be private. Pastor Cliff Powell, officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com