WOTA to now provide services locally

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.— On Sept. 5, Western Oakland Transportation Authority will now provide services for the Village of Holly along with Holly, Rose and Groveland townships

The expansion is a result of the 2022 Oakland County Transit Millage which enables Oakland County residents to experience more access to transit services in areas with limited transportation.

WOTA provides transportation for seniors age 55 and up, adults with disabilities age 18 and up, veterans and low-income families. The Village of Holly had been managing community paratransit for the townships of Holly, Rose, and Groveland for many years with limited staff and vehicles.

Amy Grzymkowski, WOTA marketing manager said, today you may not need WOTA but six months or even a year from now many will.

“Your situation changes,” said Grzymkowski. “We are appointment based, and can get you at the time needed to go, it’s very determined. WOTA provides some great options. Holly, Groveland and Rose are rural communities that may not have all the resources available in a larger community.”

The territory WOTA will drive to outside of Oakland County includes Grand Blanc, Fenton and parts of Flint. This territory could expand if demand warrants.

Trips may be scheduled anytime between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Grzymkowski said the hours could expand to 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. by year end along with weekends as demand increases.

“We want sustainability,” she said. “We don’t want to grow too fast. The Holly area has a big veteran’s population, we are excited to see how we can come alongside.”

The Oakland County Transit millage levies .95 mills on Oakland County residents over 10 years, replacing the SMART millage in communities. There was no option for communities to opt out. The mileage also did not pass in the townships of Northwest Oakland County, but had enough votes county-wide to pass.

“We knew we could help people,” said Grzymkowski. “Our goals are to bring money back to these communities, so you’re getting something for this millage.”

WOTA will also provide transportation in Highland, Waterford and White Lake townships, Keego Harbor, Lake Angelus, Orchard Lake, Sylvan Lake, and Walled Lake.

With more than 30 barrier-free vehicles, a service area of more than 300 square miles and lowfares ($2 a stop), WOTA provides opportunities for employment, medical, recreation or any reason to keep community members active and engaged.