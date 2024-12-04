Adrienne McClelland

McClelland, Adrienne Beth, age 44, of Ortonville, was called home by our dear Lord and Savior on December 3, 2024. Adrienne was born on January 29, 1980 to Everette and Audrey (nee: Bryant) McClelland. She was a loving and compassionate daughter, sister, aunt, partner and mother. Adrienne had a way of making you feel you were the most important person in her life. But, most of all she loved and adored her son, Robert, he was her world. If you were lucky enough to be present when she gazed into his eyes, the pure joy radiating from her would blind you. Adrienne wanted nothing more for him than to have a wonderful life. Adrienne is survived by her son, Robert “Reaf”; love of her life, Robert, “Bobby”; mother, Audrey; sister, Mary; nephews, Tobin and Noah; best friend, Jen and many additional family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Everette, who will greet her with open arms. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2024, 11:00 AM at Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville. Interment following Ortonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2024 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Memorial donations in Adrienne’s memory, may be made to the family, for Robert’s Future education. Kindly keep Adrienne and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com