Area early voting July 27-Aug. 4

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — On July 27 voters statewide head to the polls for the 2024 Partisan Primary election.

Due to the passage of Proposal 2022-2, which was approved by Michigan voters in 2022, a constitutional amendment gives voters the right to vote early and in person at early voting sites before statewide and federal elections. It also requires that early voting sites must be open for nine consecutive days beginning on the second Saturday before the election and ending on the Sunday before the election, for at least eight hours each day.

Monday Aug. 5, the day before the election, there is no early voting.

Voters in Brandon Township and the Village of Ortonville can vote in the township board meeting room at 395 Mill St., Ortonville, everyday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Wednesday, July 31 noon-8 p.m.

“If you are unable to vote on election day, please consider utilizing the nine days of early voting,” said Roselyn Blair, township clerk. In February 2024, during the first five days of the Brandon Township early voting there were 73 votes cast.

Voters in Atlas Township and the Village of Goodrich can vote in the township offices, 7386 Gale Road, Grand Blanc, everyday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

“Early voting is a great alternative to election day voting,” said Katie Vick, township clerk. “We are set up just like a precinct here at the township offices where you can tabulate your ballot without the crowds of election day.”

In February 2024 there were 63 ballots cast in the first five days of early voting in Atlas Township.

Early voting for Groveland Township is in the lower level of the township office building, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, everyday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. with the exception of Wednesday, July 31, when the times are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

There were 60 early voters that cast ballots during the first five days of the Groveland Township early voting last February.

“If you want to beat the busy lines on election day or would like a smaller crowd when you head to vote, consider voting during the early voting period,” said Jenell Keller, Groveland Township Clerk. “Our election inspectors are excited to see you.”