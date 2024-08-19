BFD to purchase new ambulance

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — During the regular meeting on Monday night, the Brandon Township board of trustees unanimously approved the purchase of a new ambulance for the Brandon Fire Department. The purchase will replace an older ambulance in their fleet.

“That ambulance was initially purchased in 2000, we remounted it in 2011,” said Brandon Fire Chief David Kwapis. “And now we’re 13 years later and it needs to be replaced. It’ll be a new chassis, new box, the whole thing.”

The new ambulance, purchased through EV+, will cost a total of $289,774.

“By going with them, it saved us approximately $75,000,” said Kwapis. “They were able to lock in some prices for us.”

The 10% deposit will be paid out of the 2024 budget, but the remainder of the cost will not be due until the delivery of the vehicle in 2025.

“We probably won’t see it until early spring,” he said.

The board of trustees also approved the disposal of the old ambulance in an approved manner, either via auction or trade-in.