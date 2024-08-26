Century old apple tree damaged

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — In 1921 New York Yankee outfielder Babe Ruth hit 59 home runs, Warren Harding was President of the United States and gasoline was about 21 cents per gallon.

That same year Raymond Porter, Sr. planted the first apple tree on his 64 acre Atlas Township farm.

“We have one tree left that my grandfather planted, a Tolman Sweet (apple tree),” said Ray Porter, of Porter’s Orchard, 12060 Hegel Road third generation apple grower. “It’s our heritage tree and it’s still producing.”

However, after more than a century of Michigan weather the landmark tree recently suffered some weather damage, said Porter.

“On a windy day earlier this summer the tree which was loaded with apples split at the main trunk,” said Porter. “The tree was trimmed back and two sides of the tree are still growing.”

The damage to the tree is not the first. At one point concrete was used to help support the tree.

“When my grandfather purchased the property it was an existing farm,” he said. “Grandpa went out and purchased the trees, and it took about 10 years before the first apples were harvested. Actually, sour cherries were the first crop that he sold you-pick.”