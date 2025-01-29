Christopher Bellant

BELLANT, CHRISTOPHER CURTIS, age 46, of Ortonville, passed away January 24, 2025.

He was born on December 30, 1978, in Pontiac, Michigan, son of Gerald and Kathi Bellant (nee Ferguson). Proud father of Kapriece and Christopher Jr.; dear brother of Jay (Jen) Kudla, Ryan Bellant and Justin Bellant; special Uncle of Lydia Bellant. Loved by many aunts, uncles, & cousins. Preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, John & Phyllis Bellant, & Dick & Sue Ferguson & his Uncle Rustie. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, 12:00 Noon at the Village Funeral Home of Ortonville, 135 South Street. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Kindly keep Christopher and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com.