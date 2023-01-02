Council to eye funding for Hegel resurfacing

By David Fleet

Goodrich— At 6 p.m., Jan. 9, 2023 the village council is expected to continue discussion on funding for cold-mill resurfacing of Hegel Road from Seneca Street to the Kearsley Creek Bridge. Also considered are sidewalk ramps on M-15 will be reconstructed to meet ADA requirements.

The cost to the village will be $104,530 with $238,204 in federal money.

Funding for the proposed improvements is provided by grants through the Michigan Department of Transportation Local Agency Program and administered through the Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission as part of the Transportation Improvement Program or TIP.

Sheri Wilkerson, village administrator said the timeliness of the project is vital.

“There are only certain roads here (in the village) we can use that money on,” said Wilkerson. “This is it (Hegel Road) for us. In 2025 Pontiac (Street) will have money coming.”

The project should be billed in 2023 and set to go by October if approved in January.

Costs of the resurfacing project include $188,204 of federal funding with a $25,000 match; Sidewalk improvements $50,000 of federal funding with a $12,500 match.

The engineering and design from Wade Trim will cost the village $67,030.