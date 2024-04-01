Deadline for August primary 4 p.m., April 23

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — On March 18, Katie Vick, the current Atlas Township Clerk announced her intent to run for Atlas Township Supervisor. Vick was first elected as township clerk in 2016 and reelected in 2020. The decision followed the resignation of Shirley Kautman-Jones who will step down on March 30.

“I want to express that I have the skill set and expertise to step into the role as supervisor,” said Vick. “It’s my intention to run for supervisor in Atlas Township.”

In addition to the township supervisor, the clerk, treasurer along with trustees will be up for reelection in Atlas Township this fall.

Vick will vie for one of the five seats open on the Atlas Township Board of Trustees in Genesee County.

In Oakland County, Brandon Township will have all seven seats up for reelection and Groveland Township will have all five seats up for reelection.

The filing deadline for the Aug. 6 primary election is 4 p.m., April 23.