Early season whitetails

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — The 2024 deer hunting season in Michigan began last week with the Liberty Hunt on Sept. 14–15, for youth and hunters with disabilities; Early Antlerless Firearm: Sept. 21–22; Independence Hunt: Oct. 17–20 for veterans; Archery: Oct. 1–Nov. 14-Dec. 1 & Jan. 1, 2025 and Regular Firearm: Nov. 15–30, 2024.

Chad Stewart is the deer, elk and moose management specialist Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

While the number deer hunters using firearms has declined over the years, the number participating in archery season has remained level, said Stewart, during an interview with The Citizen.

“We do not see the decline in muzzle loader or bow season,” he said. “We speculate crossbows have kept hunters in that season longer. They put that compound down and pick up a crossbow and keep hunting. And it opens a new world for deer hunters.”