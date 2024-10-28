Early voting begins

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — Let the voting begin on Oct. 26 when voters statewide can head to the polls for the 2024 General election.

Due to the passage of Proposal 2022-2, which was approved by Michigan voters in 2022, a constitutional amendment gives voters the right to vote early and in person at early voting sites before statewide and federal elections. It also requires that early voting sites must be open for nine consecutive days beginning on the second Saturday before the election and ending on the Sunday before the election, for at least eight hours each day.

Monday Nov. 4, the day before the election, there is no early voting.

Voters in Brandon Township and the Village of Ortonville can vote in the township board meeting room at 395 Mill St., Ortonville, everyday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Wednesday, Oct. 30, noon-8 p.m.

“Voters now have more options to cast their ballot,” said Brandon Township Clerk Roselyn Blair. “In addition to voting in person on election day, and absentee voting, we now have in person early voting. Early voting is set up just like a precinct on election day. During early voting, voters can also bring their absentee ballot to be tabulated. Our election inspectors are looking forward to seeing you.”

Absentee ballots can be returned via mail, in person in the clerk’s office, through the 24-hour drop box, or bringing it to the precinct on election day or the early voting site.

So far, 3,473 absentee voter ballots were mailed out in Brandon Township. In the 2020 General Election there were 13,420 registered voters in Brandon Township with 9,859 or 73.6 percent turning out to cast ballots.

Voters in Atlas Township and the Village of Goodrich can vote in the township offices, 7386 Gale Road, Grand Blanc, everyday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26-Nov. 3.

“The early voting is a great way to be first in line with fewer crowds,” said Toni Yaklin, township deputy clerk. “Be sure to return your absentee ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.”

On Election Day all Atlas Township precincts will vote at Goodrich High School, 8029 Gale Road, Goodrich.

The township mailed 2,109 absentee ballots so far this election season with about 50% of those ballots cast as of Oct. 23 in Atlas Township. In the 2020 General Election in Atlas Township there were 6,843 registered voters with 5,567 voters or 81% voter turnout.

Early voting for Groveland Township is in the lower level of the township office building, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, everyday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. with the exception of Wednesday, Oct. 30, when the times are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

“If you want to beat the busy lines on election day or would like a smaller crowd when you head to vote, consider voting during the early voting period,” said Jenell Keller, Groveland Township Clerk. “Our election inspectors are excited to see you.”

Keller said if you’d like to still return your absent voter ballot, at this point we encourage in-person delivery.

“Any ballot mailed at this point is not guaranteed to return to us in time for election day,” she said. “You may still use the drop box at the front of the building to return your ballot, or you may walk into the township and deliver it to one of our election staff members. You may also tabulate your absent voter ballot at the polls during early voting or on election day.”

As of Oct. 23, the township had mailed approximately 1,300 ballots out and had received approximately 650 returned ballots.

“In 2020 we had a slightly higher number of mailed ballots (2,002) and ended up with approximately 1,950 returned,” she said. “While our numbers are slightly lower than the 2020 absent voter ballot count, they are still almost double the numbers of the 2016 election, where 812 ballots were sent and 762 returned.”

In the 2020 General Election there were 4,767 registered voters in Groveland Township, with a total of 3,747 voters or 78.6 percent turnout.