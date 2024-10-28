Emery Bennett at 90 years old

By David Fleet

Atlas Twp. — Back in the 1980s, Emery Bennett found himself at odds with Atlas Township board policies and ran for office.

“I felt I wanted a chance to try to make a difference,” recalled Bennett who will celebrate his 90th birthday on Nov. 1.

“Over the years I did what I could to help people,” said Bennett. “I put my time in encouraging others to do community activities, and help others. It continued for many years and, I had an enjoyable time helping others.”

A 73-year resident of Atlas Township, Bennett moved to the area at the age of 16, when the township was primarily a farming community. A 1952 Davison High School graduate, Bennett grew up on an 80-acre township farm, just south of Bendix and M-15, south of Goodrich.

He married Nita in June 1958 and recently celebrated their 66th anniversary.

Emery owned local businesses for several years including Bennett TV & Appliance and later Bennett Hardware.

Over the past seven decades in the community, Emery gave back with his time and energy while raising a family.

Some of his contributions included eight years on the Goodrich Schools Board of Education, the Goodrich Chamber of Commerce, and a member and board chairman of the Goodrich Volunteer Ambulance for 19 years, an Atlas Township Trustee for 20 years, served 18 years as township representative on the Atlas Township Zoning Board of Appeals. He was a member of the Atlas Township Fire Department for 43 years, and was formerly a member of the Atlas Township Fire Board. In 1963 Emery founded the Goodrich Lions Club which is still strong today.

Emery along with wife Nita have been members of the Goodrich United Methodist Church for about 70 years.