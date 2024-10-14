GMS kicks: One step toward creativity

By David Fleet

Atlas Twp.— Goodrich Middle School students are putting their best foot forward.

Earlier this school year Ryan Dukes, a Michigan resident who specializes in customized sneakers agreed to donate his talents to create shoes based on the student’s design. More than 90 middle school students entered their own design and last week the 12 finalists were selected. Then in early November a winner will be announced at a school-wide assembly.

“We are going to have the winning pair of shoes in hand at the assembly,” said Nathan Odinga, GMS assistant principal. “We appreciate the efforts of Ryan Dukes and his donation of talents.”