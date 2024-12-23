Goodrich 56-Midland Dow 33

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — GHS Jr. Kayla Hairston tossed in 13 points and snagged 12 boards as the Goodrich Lady Martians Girls Basketball team improved to 4-1 on the season with a 56-33 victory over the Midland Dow Chargers at Goodrich on Dec. 17.

GHS Soph. Baylor Lauinger added 12 points, six assists and three steals. GHS Jr. Tanner Schramm tallied 10 points en route to the win.

The Chargers fall to 3-1 on the season. The win was the 14th straight at home for the Lady Martians who hit the road and take on Wayne Memorial at 6:30, Dec. 30.