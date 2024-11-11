Goodrich Angels ‘Acts of Service’

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — On Nov. 3, the Goodrich Angels Fastpitch Organization hosted the fourth annual food drive event at the baseball fields at St. Mark Church, 7296 Gale Road, Grand Blanc.

The friendly competition promotes acts of kindness by giving to those in need. The goal was to cover the Angel bases and field with non-perishable food items for the local food pantry. Over the last three years the group has collected more than 5,000 items.

The 2024 event was the largest ever, collecting a total of 2,760 items with the 12u Angels gathering over 900 items topping the 2012 Boys Goodrich Travel Soccer team with 800 items.

The winning 12u Angels earned the right to deliver a pie to the face of Coach Justin Tripp for their efforts.