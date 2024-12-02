By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — From 5-8 p.m., Dec. 5, Santa Claus will return to Goodrich Downtown Christmas. Santa is expected to be seeking both the naughty and nice during the evening.

“The annual downtown Christmas event will be bigger and more festive than ever this year,” said Jenny McKenzie, event coordinator.

“There’s plenty of new activities to kick off the holiday season as well as some traditional favorites.

At 5:30 p.m., the Goodrich Country Club will host a lighted golf cart parade contest.

“All golf carts are welcome for the event,” she said.

Contestants can sign up at jennymckenzie@comcast.net

Then, at 5:30 p.m., Santa arrives at Liberty Way Realty, 10248 Hegel Road for pictures.

“Let’s welcome him to town,” she said.

Hegel Road will be closed in the downtown area during the celebration to provide safe Christmas fun for the entire family.

At 6 p.m. the community Christmas tree will be lit by the Goodrich Lions Club followed by signing traditional Christmas carols.

First Baptist Church of Goodrich is thrilled to be a part of the Goodrich Downtown Christmas event once again this year.

“Events like this always remind us of the importance of community, life was not meant to be lived in isolation, we need each other,” said FBCG Pastor Ben Gonzales. “There’s something special about a community coming together to celebrate something so important. A community like ours does not just happen, it takes people like you and me coming together, showing kindness, being gracious, and helping in time of need.”

As we look forward to all the events of Thursday night in our small town, we hope everyone is able to come, but let’s remember that the best place to celebrate Christmas is in your heart, he said.

“So this year, as we light the tree, sing some carols, and remember the story of that first Christmas, let’s remember the reason for at all, a baby, born to set us free,” he said. “As we enter this Christmas season, let’s celebrate the good things, but remember the greatest thing, God’s gift to us. And let Faith, Hope and Love be the reason for your joy.”

At 7:30 p.m., the annual “Ugly Christmas Sweater” contest will be judged.

The Goodrich Library will be open during the event for visitors upstairs for $5 bags of books, bake sale and free crafts.

“A Christmas tree craft will be available,” said McKenzie.

Stonington Kennels along with special guests will provide reindeer food downtown. The Goodrich Lions Club will collect non-perishable items. Many craft and vendor booths will be downtown for some early Christmas shopping.

In addition, the Goodrich High School Jazz Band will provide some seasonal carols during the evening. Tractor M & M wood rides around the village will be ongoing.