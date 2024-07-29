Goodrich ‘Good Times’ returns

By David Fleet

Goodrich — It’s Good Times once again.

From 5 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Aug. 2 the Hoedown In-G-Town kicks off with line dancing lessons taught by a local instructor in the Goodrich Commons area. The music of Y’all, begins at 7 p.m. followed by Shiatown, and special guest Billy Gunther and the Mid-West Riders at the Martian Beer Garden.

“It’s Friday night fun beginning a great summer weekend,” said Jenny McKenzie, coordinator. “It’s a chance to dance plus see friends, family and say hi to neighbors before it’s back to school this fall. All the funds from Good Times returns to the community to support scholarships, Goodrich Downtown Christmas and locals that may need a little help.”

General admission tickets are $10. Ages 18 and up.

On Aug. 3, the second day of Good Times in Goodrich will begin with cars, food trucks and more activities for the whole family.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the tenth annual Cruise-to-Goodrich Car & Truck show opens with hundreds of vehicles and many new categories.

“Last year more than 400 cars statewide attended one of the largest car shows in mid-Michigan,” said McKenzie. From 9 a.m.-5 p.m., more than 40 vendors open in the shade of the Goodrich Commons area.

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. the Kid Zone is open with face painting and a host of inflatables for just $5 all day.

A special Fun Party will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., for all kids and adults.

At 1 p.m., sign up for the team Corn Hole Tournament, bags fly at 1:30 p.m. with professional and amateur divisions tossing prize money.

Music from 3 p.m.-12:30 a.m. with an 80s theme featuring Riot Enterprise and the Square Pegz at the Martian Beer Gardens.

“This year’s Good Times will be bigger and better than ever,” said McKenzie. “We are always looking for sponsors and more volunteers to back this event the ‘Biggest small festival nobody’s heard of.’”