Goodrich hires school nurse

By David Fleet
dfleet@mihomepaper.com
Goodrich—On Monday night the Goodrich School Board introduced Robin Rees as the new school district nurse.
“Robin has a long background as a school nurse,” said Mike Baszler, district superintendent. “Our district is looking for that guidance. Modern day school nurses have a new understanding regarding plans that they can add to a school district.“
Rees, a Registered Nurse for more than 30 years earned degrees at Oakland University and served in Holly and West Bloomfield as a school nurse prior to Goodrich. She also served as a paramedic at Northern Michigan Hospital, Petoskey and at Children’s Hospital.
The Genesee ISD who will soon visit the Goodrich District has recently prioritized the role of school nurses.
By David Fleet