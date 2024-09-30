Goodrich hires school nurse

By David Fleet

Goodrich—On Monday night the Goodrich School Board introduced Robin Rees as the new school district nurse.

“Robin has a long background as a school nurse,” said Mike Baszler, district superintendent. “Our district is looking for that guidance. Modern day school nurses have a new understanding regarding plans that they can add to a school district.“

Rees, a Registered Nurse for more than 30 years earned degrees at Oakland University and served in Holly and West Bloomfield as a school nurse prior to Goodrich. She also served as a paramedic at Northern Michigan Hospital, Petoskey and at Children’s Hospital.

The Genesee ISD who will soon visit the Goodrich District has recently prioritized the role of school nurses.