Lady Martians one win from MHSAA State Championship game

By David Fleet

947-244-2647

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — Wednesday night proved to be the night of just “one more” for the Goodrich Lady Martins after defeating Warren Regina 45-26 in the friendly confines of the Al Martus Gymnasium.

Just one more win on March 19 at West Bloomfield versus Detroit Edison and the Martians will play for a state championship. That one more win will also be number 500 for veteran head coach Jason Gray.

According to the Michigan High School Athletic Association, Gray will join about 15 girls high school coaches with 500 wins or more. The veteran coach will join local record setting coaches, Kathy McGee, Flint Powers Catholic, 599-153 (1976-06) and Ian Smith, Oxford, 493-135 (1975-01).