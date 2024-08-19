Letters to the Editor August 17, 2024

Thank you

Just need to shout out to Brandon Township Clerk’s Office, Chairs/Co Chairs, Election Inspectors and Maintenance Crew: you ROCK. You truly are amazing and it really showed on election day (well, to be honest, you do every election). August 6, we came together again as a team working together for one purpose. You dedicate long hours and work hard for our community to bring accurate, successful and transparent elections. The Clerk’s office couldn’t do elections without you. I’m so thankful be part of an amazing team.

Thank you!

Roselyn Blair, MiPMC

Brandon Township Clerk

Summer Reading

The Brandon Township Public Library would like to thank the community for a successful 2024 Summer Reading Program! 627 community members enjoyed special programming, great prizes, and fun events from June 17th – July 27th. Of these 627, 155 were ages 0-5, 278 were 6-11, 46 were 12-17 and 148 were 18 and older. Reading over the summer is great for everyone and we love to see our patrons enjoying the library. We would also like to thank our generous sponsors. The Friends of the Brandon Township Library who generously sponsored all the prize baskets, Dollar General who sponsored additional prizes and program supplies and the Ortonville A&W who sponsored a special gift for the first 100 kids that signed up this year. Thank you for all your support! We look forward to continuing to provide excellent services throughout the year to Brandon Township.

Laura Fromwiller,

Library Director