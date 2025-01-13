Letters to the Editor January 11, 2025

Thank you

I would like to give a shout out to two wonderful young men that helped out a person in need.

I’m a mail carrier for the Ortonville Post Office. On the night of Dec. 23, I was delivering mail late into the evening. As I was approaching a mailbox my truck slid on ice into a ditch on Grange Hall Road. If you’re from around here then you know how treacherous that road can be in the winter. As I was trying to dig myself out there were multiple cars passing me by. Some of them actually honked at me because I guess they felt I was blocking the road. That was so disheartening.

Then the most kind young man stopped to see if I was okay and needed help. After a few attempts he called a local friend to come and help. That generous person came quickly with a strap to pull my truck out. It worked and I was out of that ditch quickly. Owen from Durand and Marcus from Ortonville thank you for your selfless act of kindness to a complete stranger. God bless you both for helping out a mail carrier in desperate need that frigid night. You’re my heroes!

Dawn Barnes