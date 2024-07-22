Letters to the Editor July 20, 2024

Thank you Wojos

The Village of Ortonville along with the community thank Wojo’s Greenhouse, 2570 Oakwood Road, for their donation of the beautiful plants in the street planters through the downtown area this season. They brighten up the downtown area, and the continued support of Wojo’s Greenhouse is greatly appreciated.

Bob Hauxwell

Ortonville DPW

Allen for Vick

I have had the pleasure of knowing Katherine “Katie” Vick, both personally and professionally, for more than 12 years. She has served our community for just as long by volunteering at Goodrich Schools, serving on several committees in the Village of Goodrich and working as the Atlas Township Clerk for the past 8 years.

When it comes to the Atlas Township supervisor race, Katie Vick has my vote. She knows our community and is the only candidate who is raising her family in Goodrich Area Schools. Her knowledge of our community’s history and municipal governance makes her the top candidate.

Terese Allen

Meinburg for Vick

I met Katie Vick during our first new officials training after we were both elected Township Clerks in 2016. I have worked and learned alongside her through many countywide and statewide organizations. She has been a strong advocate for clerks and township government. She has been eager to perform her duties in the best manner possible. Her abilities to acquire the right education and skills to develop strong relationships with her residents and other local officials has been invaluable to her community. Katie has been a strong voice representing Atlas Township. You should support Katherine Vick for Atlas Township Supervisor.

Wendy D. Meinburg

Flushing Township Clerk

Moore for Vick

I’m voting for Katie Vick for township supervisor and you should too! Katie has worked hard to learn about Goodrich and participates in local groups including the Goodrich/Atlas Historical Society, Martian PTO, and the Chamber of Commerce. She’s an expert in her field who listens to the residents and stands up for what’s right. She is a woman of integrity and truly cares for this community. She has invested a lot into this community as Atlas Township Clerk for 8 years and a resident of Goodrich for 20 years. If anyone deserves the Atlas Township Supervisor position, it’s Katie Vick.

Sherry Ann Moore

Village of Goodrich Council Member

Scramlin for Scramlin

I’m urging Groveland residents to vote Kevin Scramlin for Township Supervisor. Groveland needs a leader that can solve problems. As the owner of Scramlin Farms since 1989, he’s a professional problem solver. From caring for sick animals to battling bad crop years to complying with regulatory pressures, he’s overcome any obstacle that’s been thrown his way. The experience of running a business for 35 years has given him the tools needed to effectively run the Township. I firmly believe that if you can farm, you can do just about anything. Please vote for my dad, Kevin Scramlin, on August 6th.

Josh Scramlin

Kautman-Jones for Butcher

Please vote for Tracy Butcher for Atlas Township Trustee!

She’s an amazing successful women who will be an asset to the Atlas Township Board of Trustees. I’ve had the honor and privilege of knowing Tracy for a very long time and can assure she will do great things! She loves our community and understand finances and the fiduciary responsibilities that the position of a Trustee requires.

Please vote for Tracy on the August 6, 2024 ballot.

Shirley Kautman-Jones

Atlas Township